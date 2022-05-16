Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - Lawmaker

Russia's commission to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine has established that Washington and Kiev provided false information to the secretariat of the Biological Weapons Convention, deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house Irina Yarovaya said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Russia's commission to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine has established that Washington and Kiev provided false information to the secretariat of the Biological Weapons Convention, deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house Irina Yarovaya said on Monday.

The commission has begun the analysis of the reports of the US and Ukraine for the last five years on the implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), which are submitted to the international secretariat of the conference, the lawmaker said.

"Thanks to the special operation (in Ukraine), we have the opportunity to assess their reliability ... The facts have been established that both the United States and Ukraine provided incomplete or inaccurate information. Thus, there is a complete concealment in the reports of information on biological programs with the support of the US Department of Defense in Ukraine. All Ukrainian reports inform of a lack of national biosecurity research and development programs," Yarovaya told the commission's meeting.