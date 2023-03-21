Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo for 1st Time - Russian Export Center

Russian products will be presented at the international multi-industry exhibition Vietnam Expo for the first time this year, the Russian Export Center (REC) said on Tuesday

"Russian national exposition under the Made-in-Russia brand will be presented at the international multi-industry exhibition Vietnam Expo 2023 for the first time," a statement from the REC read.

Eight Russian companies will take part in the exhibition, which will take place from April 5-8 in Hanoi, Vietnam, the statement said, adding that the list of the Russian products to be displayed includes soy-based vegetable beverages, unique natural mineral water of lake Baikal, as well as vending terminals, thermal insulation of rock wool and freight forwarding services.

Vietnam Expo 2023 is one of the largest multi-industry exhibitions in South-East Asia. It has been held annually since 1991 and is sponsored by the Vietnamese government.

The Russian Export Center is an institution established by the Russian government in 2015 and aimed at supporting the country's non-commodity exports.