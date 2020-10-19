Russian Progress Center Starts Developing Rough Design Of New Methane-Powered Rocket
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian SRC (space rocket center) Progress has started to work out a preliminary design of a new Russian carrier rocket powered by liquefied natural gas (methane), SRC Progress General Director Dmitry Baranov told Sputnik.
"SRC Progress is working on a preliminary design of the Amur-SPG carrier rocket," Baranov said.
Earlier this month, a 407 million-ruble ($5.2 million) contract was signed on the development of a rough design of the medium-class rocket.
The new Amur-SPG rocket will have a reversible first stage that could be reused up to ten times.