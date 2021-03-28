UrduPoint.com
Russian Progress MS-14 Spacecraft Sets New Flight Duration Record

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The Russian Progress MS-14 resupply spacecraft that is currently at the International Space Station (ISS) has set a new flight duration record, as per Sputnik calculations.

At 01:45 GMT on Sunday, Progress MS-14 broke the record set by Russian Progress M-17 cargo spacecraft that was in orbit for 337 days in 1993-1994.

Progress MS-14 was launched on April 25, 2020 and is currently docked to the Russian Zvezda module at the ISS. It is expected to undock from the ISS on April 27, thus it will be in space for a total of at least 367 days.

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July. This year, a Progress MS-17 launch is planned for June 30, while Progress MS-18 is expected to head to the ISS on October 28.

Moreover, a modified version of the Progress MS cargo spacecraft, Progress M-UM, is expected to be launched on November 24. The Progress M-UM spacecraft will deliver the new Nodal module Prichal (also known as Uzlovoy Module, or UM) to the Russian segment of the ISS.

