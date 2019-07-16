Russian Proposals on Detained Ukrainian Sailors Remain Valid - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Russia has not withdrawn its proposals on detained Ukrainian sailors despite the negative reaction to them by Kiev authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have openly said that a diplomatic note was passed to the Ukrainian side, officially, through diplomatic channels, through the embassy of Ukraine ...

stating that there is Russian legislation, in accordance with which seamen may be released from custody but cannot be relieved from responsibility ... and that is a very important point," Zakharova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"Until now, except for the statement by President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy that no one consulted with him in preparing a negative response, we did not see ... any other actions or statements by the Ukrainian side," she added.