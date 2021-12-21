Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees Reduce Risk of Conflicts - China Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia's proposals to the North Atlantic alliance and Washington on security guarantees help to increase mutual trust between countries and reduce the risk of conflicts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been given to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation.

"Regarding draft proposals on security guarantees for the United States and NATO, made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the impact of the proposals on global strategic stability, China believes that in the current environment, Russian proposals comply with the basic norms of international relations, contribute to increasing mutual trust between countries, reduce the risk of conflicts, defend global and regional strategic stability," the ministry said.