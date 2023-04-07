Russian Proposals on ZNPP Security Carefully Worked Out - Diplomat

Russian proposals on security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are carefully worked out and do not require any changes, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian proposals on security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are carefully worked out and do not require any changes, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia has been engaged in dialogue with the IAEA to protect nuclear safety at the ZNPP since September last year. All our considerations on this issue have long been on the negotiating table. They have been carefully worked out in our interdepartmental format and, in my opinion, do not need any innovations," Ulyanov said.

The diplomat added that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi had an opportunity to discuss Russia's proposals during his visit to Kaliningrad.