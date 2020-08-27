Russian Prosecution Asks Germany to Assist With Navalny Hospitalization Inquiry

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office requested legal assistance with the Alexey Navalny hospitalization case, spokesman Andrey Ivanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office requested legal assistance with the Alexey Navalny hospitalization case, spokesman Andrey Ivanov said on Thursday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office on August 27, 2020, per the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959 and the additional protocols to it, sent a request to corresponding justice bodies of the Federal Republic of Germany for legal assistance in the inquiry of the Russian Interior Ministry's investigation into the hospitalization of Russian Federation citizen Navalny A.A. from a Tomsk-Moscow flight, who was brought to the aforementioned state's territory earlier for further treatment," Ivanov said.

"In particular, we have requested the German side to provide to the Russian authorities explanation, information, and proof of the preliminary diagnoses voiced by them as well as documents on medical data and tests by German specialists," he added.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health situation and went into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspicions that he had been poisoned as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment at Charite clinic. According to a statement from Aleksandr Murakhovsky, the lead doctor of the Omsk hospital, German doctors said in a letter that Navalny's condition remained steadily grave. According to Charite, Navalny was intoxicated by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.