Russian Prosecution Asks Suspended Sentence for Actor Ustinov

Russian prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to change actor Pavel Ustinov's 3.5-year sentence to a suspended one, and the affected security officer does not object, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to change actor Pavel Ustinov's 3.5-year sentence to a suspended one, and the affected security officer does not object, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

Earlier in September, Ustinov was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for dislocating a policeman's shoulder when being arrested at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on August 3. The court of first instance refused to study the video of his detention during the trial, triggering resentment of the public. Ustinov pleaded not guilty, saying he had not even taken part in the rally. A number of prominent Russian artists, public figures and politicians interceded on his behalf. On September 20, Ustinov was released on recognizance.

"I am sure it is possible to ensure justice in this case without real sentence for Pavel Gennadievich [Ustinov]. I ask to change the sentence and to consider it suspended with a probation period of four years," the prosecutor said.

National Guard officer Alexander Lyagin, who had his shoulder dislocated during Ustinov's detention, supported this suggestion.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court filed the video featuring Ustinov's detention into the materials of the criminal case against him.

"To grant fully requests by the prosecutor and the defense to study videotapes during the hearing," the judge said.

The Moscow City Court also filed into the case an expert's conclusion that Ustiniov had not grasped Lyagin by the hand. Meanwhile, it was said during the first hearing that the National Guard officer had spent several weeks in hospital over shoulder dislocation.

"The forensic analysis shows that the video does not include the fact of Ustinov's grasping the National Guard officer's hands," the judge read out the analysis provided by Ustinov's defense.

Unauthorized rallies hit in Moscow in July and August, following the decision of the city's election commission to bar several opposition candidates from participating in the city council election, held on September 8.