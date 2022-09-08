Russian Prosecution Demands Recognition of Siege of Leningrad as War Crime, Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The prosecution in Russia's St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit demanding that the siege of Leningrad by German troops in 1941-1944 be recognized as a crime against humanity, a war crime and genocide of the Soviet people, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

"As instructed by Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, and on the day of the 81st anniversary of the siege of Leningrad by the German occupation forces and their accomplices, the prosecutor of St. Petersburg filed an appeal to the city court to recognize it (siege) as a war crime and a crime against humanity, genocide of the Soviet people," the statement read.

The appeal aims to defend Russia's national interests and the legal rights and interests of individuals, including residents of besieged Leningrad, their relatives and descendants, and to inform the global community about the victims of the World War II, the statement added.

In the course of the Nuremberg trials no legal assessment was given to the systemic murder of Leningrad residents by the Germans and the creation of conditions that caused famine, the prosecution noted.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days and became one of the longest and most destructive sieges in history due to the number of casualties, caused by systematic starvation and intentional destruction of the city's civilian population by Nazi Germany's armed forces. The death toll of the siege varies anywhere from 600,000 to 2,000,000 deaths.