Russian Prosecution Launches Case on Act of International Terrorism Over Nord Stream Leaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, an investigation has begun, the office said on Wednesday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has taken measures in connection with actions against the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2. In connection with the presence of signs of a crime under Part 1 of Article 361 of the Russian Criminal Code (an act of international terrorism), a criminal case was launched. Preliminary investigation has begun," the statement says.

Russia suffered significant economic damage as a result of the damage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, it added.