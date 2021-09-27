Russian Prosecution Recognizes European Elections Watchdog ENEMO as Undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday it had recognized the activities of the European Network of Elections Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) in Russia as undesirabled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday it had recognized the activities of the European Network of Elections Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) in Russia as undesirabled.

"A decision has been made to recognize the activities of the international non-governmental organization European Network of Elections Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) as undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

The activities of ENEMO pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia, it added.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Justice Ministry to add the information on the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations, whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia, and to make it public.