Russian Prosecution Refutes Claims About Coronavirus Creation At Vektor Laboratory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:01 PM

Russian Prosecution Refutes Claims About Coronavirus Creation at Vektor Laboratory

Russia's Prosecutor General Office refuted on Thursday several fake news about coronavirus, including a claim that COVID-19 was created at the Vektor virology research center in Russia's Novosibirsk, and also demanded banning access to the news

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's Prosecutor General Office refuted on Thursday several fake news about coronavirus, including a claim that COVID-19 was created at the Vektor virology research center in Russia's Novosibirsk, and also demanded banning access to the news.

Prosecutors in Novosibirsk region have found an article in VKontakte social network, claiming that the virus was created in the Vektor laboratory, then it allegedly "leaked outside" in September 2019 and was later exported to China to cover up the catastrophe.

"At the same time, according to Vektor Director General Rinat Maksyutov, all the scientific research related to viruses was put on hold last summer, as planned, for the annual assessment," the Prosecutor General Office said in a statement.

The prosecution asked the national communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to ban access to this article; a video featuring an alleged expert roundtable, with 'experts' calling on Russians to abstain from self-isolating; and an article about alleged cases of forced euthanasia of COVID-19 patients in St. Petersburg's hospitals.

All these statements are false, the prosecution noted.

