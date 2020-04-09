Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Community Calling for Rejecting Self-Isolation

Russia's Prosecutor General Office called on Thursday for banning an online community promulgating rejection of self-isolation, declared in the country to contain COVID-19

"An online community 'No to self-isolation' has been detected in VKontakte [social network]. Information about the need to ignore measures for isolating the population can be found there ... This group also covers campaigns calling for going out to show disagreement with self-isolation," the Prosecutor General Office said in a press release.

Apart from that, one person has left a comment in VKontakte social network, calling for "burning infected people down instead of hospitalizing them". The comment was related to a post focusing on the situation in Russia's central-eastern Kirov region.

The community will be banned, and a criminal case can be initiated over the calls for burning people down. Relevant materials have already been submitted to the regional department of the Federal Security Service.