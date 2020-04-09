UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Community Calling For Rejecting Self-Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Community Calling for Rejecting Self-Isolation

Russia's Prosecutor General Office called on Thursday for banning an online community promulgating rejection of self-isolation, declared in the country to contain COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia's Prosecutor General Office called on Thursday for banning an online community promulgating rejection of self-isolation, declared in the country to contain COVID-19.

"An online community 'No to self-isolation' has been detected in VKontakte [social network]. Information about the need to ignore measures for isolating the population can be found there ... This group also covers campaigns calling for going out to show disagreement with self-isolation," the Prosecutor General Office said in a press release.

Apart from that, one person has left a comment in VKontakte social network, calling for "burning infected people down instead of hospitalizing them". The comment was related to a post focusing on the situation in Russia's central-eastern Kirov region.

The community will be banned, and a criminal case can be initiated over the calls for burning people down. Relevant materials have already been submitted to the regional department of the Federal Security Service.

Related Topics

Russia Kirov Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

14 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

14 minutes ago

NCPC, EPD distribute maks, sanitizer in hospitals, ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Football Official Refutes Reports of Fewer ..

2 minutes ago

Assange's Mother, Australian Lawmakers Urge for Hi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making strenuous efforts to save nation from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.