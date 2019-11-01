Russian Prosecution Requests Recognizance Not to Leave for Director Serebrennikov Again

The Russian prosecution has asked Moscow's Meshchansky District Court to have film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzling state funds, sign a recognizance not to leave again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Russian prosecution has asked Moscow's Meshchansky District Court to have film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzling state funds, sign a recognizance not to leave again.

As the case against Serebrennikov and his colleagues at the Seventh Studio has been sent for relitigation, all the defendants have been set free, with no restriction imposed on them.

"I ask to choose recognizance not to leave [as a pre-trial restriction] for Serebrennikov and other defendants," the prosecutor said on Friday, stressing that they were accused of committing a grave economic crime.

Meanwhile, the defense argued against this decision.

Investigators suspect Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Moscow Gogol Center Theater, and several other people of embezzling money that was allocated by the government for the development and popularization of modern art in Russia as part of the Platforma theater project in 2011-2014.