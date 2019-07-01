UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecution Says US-Based Free Russia Foundation Undesired As Undermining Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

US-based nonprofit organization Free Russia Foundation has been classified as undesired in Russia as it presents a threat to the basic principles of the country's constitutional order and security, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General said in a press release on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) US-based nonprofit organization Free Russia Foundation has been classified as undesired in Russia as it presents a threat to the basic principles of the country's constitutional order and security, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General said in a press release on Monday.

The Russian Justice Ministry announced on Friday that it had included the Free Russia Foundation in the list of undesired foreign non-governmental organizations.

"It has been established that its activity presents a threat to the fundamentals of Russia's constitutional order and security," the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General said.

According to the website of the organization, it was founded in Washington in 2014 by a group of Russian emigrants. The Free Russia Foundation aims at informing US policy-makers on "events in Russia in real time" and supporting "formulation of an effective and sustainable Russia policy" in the United States. The Free Russia Foundation is chaired by David Kramer, former US state secretary for democracy, human rights and labor.

