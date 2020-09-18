UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecution Seeks Legal Assistance From Sweden, France In Navalny Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday it had sent requests for legal assistance on the incident with Alexey Navalny to relevant authorities of France and Sweden.

"On the basis of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and its additional protocols, on September 18, 2020, relevant requests for legal assistance were sent to the competent authorities of the French Republic and the Kingdom of Sweden," the statement says.

New requests concern information on the conduct of toxicological studies of Navalny's biomaterials in France and Sweden, as well as on a survey of foreign experts, it added.

