Russian Prosecutor Considers Guilt Of US Investor Calvey Of Embezzlement Fully Proven

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Russian Prosecutor Considers Guilt of US Investor Calvey of Embezzlement Fully Proven

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The prosecutor considers the guilt of the founder of the investment fund Baring Vostok, US investor Michael Calvey, of the embezzlement of 2.5 billion rubles fully proven, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Meshchansky court in Moscow.

"From the evidence examined in the court, it follows that the defendants' guilt has been fully confirmed," prosecutor Olga Mikhailova said.

The court on Wednesday completed the judicial investigation and moved on to the arguments of the parties. During her speech, the prosecutor expressed her opinion about the proof of the guilt of Calvey and the other defendants. The punishment that she asks for them will be announced later.

The prosecutor believes that Calvey has divided the roles between the accomplices, and assumed the leadership role. She regards denial of guilt as an attempt to evade responsibility.

More Stories From World

