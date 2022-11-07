UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutor General Orders Creation Of Prosecutor's Offices Of Russia's New Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Russian Prosecutor General Orders Creation of Prosecutor's Offices of Russia's New Regions

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has signed orders on the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has signed orders on the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov signed orders on the formation of the prosecutor's offices of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the system of the Russian Prosecutor's Office to organize proper prosecutorial supervision in the formed entities of Russia," a statement read.

The order also provides for the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of cities, districts and other territories subordinate to Russia's new regions.

The creation of the new prosecutor's offices in the system of the Russian prosecutor's office will be carried out by special commissions, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate g ..

Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate global coalition: PM

29 seconds ago
 Food diversification imperative to fight against m ..

Food diversification imperative to fight against malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

32 seconds ago
 'Mechanized farming can enhance sugarcane producti ..

'Mechanized farming can enhance sugarcane production'

3 minutes ago
 Administrator East reviews arrangements of IDEAS-2 ..

Administrator East reviews arrangements of IDEAS-2022

3 minutes ago
 Fenway Sports Group Investment Company Puts Liverp ..

Fenway Sports Group Investment Company Puts Liverpool Soccer Club Up for Sale - ..

3 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $99 Per Barrel First Time Since S ..

Brent Crude Tops $99 Per Barrel First Time Since Summer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.