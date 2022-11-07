Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has signed orders on the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has signed orders on the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

The order also provides for the establishment of the prosecutor's offices of cities, districts and other territories subordinate to Russia's new regions.

The creation of the new prosecutor's offices in the system of the Russian prosecutor's office will be carried out by special commissions, according to the statement.