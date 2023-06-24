Russian Prosecutor General Reports to Putin on Criminal Case Concerning Prigozhin - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the criminal case opened for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

"The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Krasnov reported to Putin in the context of initiating a criminal case in connection with an attempt to organize an armed rebellion," Peskov said.