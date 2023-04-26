UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Recycling Reform Stalled, Data Hushed Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Russia's 2022 reform of hazardous waste disposal is stalled, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday, noting that it is impossible to track the recycling of 200,000 tons of highly toxic substances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia's 2022 reform of hazardous waste disposal is stalled, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday, noting that it is impossible to track the recycling of 200,000 tons of highly toxic substances.

"The reform of this industry, launched last year, is stalling. Only half of the 60,000 waste generating enterprises are registered in the specially created database, which makes it impossible to track the disposal or recycling of 200,000 tonnes of highly toxic substances," Krasnov said in an annual report to parliament.

The prosecutor general said his office was receiving "numerous signals" from citizens about the concealment and sometimes outright neglect of environmental problems by officials, including with regard to the gathering and disposal of hazardous waste of the two highest categories on Russia's scale: class 1, which causes irreparable harm to nature, and class 2, whose impact on the environment takes decades to be repaired.

Currently, at the suggestion of the Prosecutor General's Office, a draft law is being developed to introduce administrative responsibility for businesses evading the transfer of the required information to the Federal Environmental Operator, Krasnov added.

Since March 2022, Russian enterprises generating wastes of hazard classes 1 and 2 and lack own facilities for their recycling are obligated to transfer them to the federal environmental operator. The integrated system of treatment of such wastes created in Russia includes the construction of production and logistics infrastructure for their processing into secondary products. By the end of 2024 it is planned to build seven so-called eco-technoparks for recycling such wastes.

