Russian Prosecutor General Sees Every Reason to Call Navalny Person Who Committed Crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that there was every reason to call Alexey Navalny the person who committed a crime.

"Taking into account the conviction passed against him several years ago, which entered into legal force, there is every reason to call him a person who has committed a crime.

In addition, he is currently a defendant in a criminal case on defamation of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War," Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.