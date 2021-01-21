UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutor General Sees Every Reason To Call Navalny Person Who Committed Crime

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russian Prosecutor General Sees Every Reason to Call Navalny Person Who Committed Crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that there was every reason to call Alexey Navalny the person who committed a crime.

"Taking into account the conviction passed against him several years ago, which entered into legal force, there is every reason to call him a person who has committed a crime.

In addition, he is currently a defendant in a criminal case on defamation of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War," Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Related Topics

Russia Criminals

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

1 hour ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.