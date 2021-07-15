UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Declares 'Proekt Media' Undesirable In Russia

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it had recognized the work of US non-governmental organization "Proekt Media" in Russia as undesirable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it had recognized the work of US non-governmental organization "Proekt Media" in Russia as undesirable.

Proekt was founded in 2018 by Roman Badanin, former editor-in-chief of RBC and Dozhd, former deputy editor-in-chief of Gazeta.ru. The publication is known for materials about high-ranking Russian officials. According to RT's investigation, the publication, which was positioning itself as independent, received funding from abroad in the form of grants from European and US authorities.

"Based on the results of the study of the received materials, on July 15, 2021, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation made a decision to declare the activities of a foreign non-governmental organization Proekt Media, Inc.

(USA) undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

The activities of this entity threaten "the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation," the office said

The information was transferred to the Ministry of Justice, which will then have to add the NGO to the relevant list.

