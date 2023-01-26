The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had recognized the activities of the Meduza news outlet, which was already on the list of foreign agents, as undesirable on Russian territory

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation decided to recognize the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Limited liability company (SIA) Medusa Project, the Republic of Latvia, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the agency said in a statement.

The statement noted that the company's activities posed a threat to Russia's constitutional order and security.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Ministry of Justice to add the company to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia.