Russian Prosecutor General's Office Says Asked Netherlands To Share MH17 Files To No Avail

Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has requested the Netherlands to share the documents for the case of the downing of Flight MH17 as three Russian citizens are considered to be suspects, but without any success, the agency said on Saturday.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has sent an official request to the Kingdom of the Netherlands' Ministry of Justice and Security asking to transfer us the corresponding case files for conducting criminal prosecution per the European Convention on the Transfer of Proceedings in Criminal Matters, of which both the Netherlands and Russia .

.. Unfortunately, in the late December, we have received a refusal to satisfy that request," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It interprets the Netherlands' decision as evidence of a one-sided investigation.

"By doing so, Netherlands' authorities have once again shirked from implementing all necessary measures to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the plane crash, as it is prescribed by a UN Security Council's resolution," the office added.

