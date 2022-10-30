MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia did not send a request to the country's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to block the Telegram messenger domain (t.me), a spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the watchdog said it had restricted access to the t.me domain based on a request from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Later in the day, Roskomnadzor ruled out the restriction of access to the Telegram social network in Russia.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office did not send a request to block the t.me domain," a spokesperson said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the t.me domain belonging to Telegram has disappeared from the registry of resources restricted by Roskomnadzor, but is still unavailable.