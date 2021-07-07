ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Russian general prosecutor's office plans to open its subdivision in Strasbourg to represent Moscow in European and international courts, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

During his speech at the international conference of European prosecutor's offices in St.

Petersburg, Krasnov recalled that the Russian general prosecutor's office, from now on, will represent the country in interstate bodies, foreign and international courts and arbitrations, including the European Court of Human Rights.

"In order to implement this function, we are creating new divisions, one of which will be deployed in Strasbourg. Undoubtedly, this will ensure even closer contacts with the Council of Europe and, taking into account the broad powers of the Russian prosecutor's office, will increase the efficiency of the execution of the orders of the European Court," Krasnov said.