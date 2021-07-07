UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutor General's Office To Open Subdivision In Strasbourg

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russian Prosecutor General's Office to Open Subdivision in Strasbourg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Russian general prosecutor's office plans to open its subdivision in Strasbourg to represent Moscow in European and international courts, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

During his speech at the international conference of European prosecutor's offices in St.

Petersburg, Krasnov recalled that the Russian general prosecutor's office, from now on, will represent the country in interstate bodies, foreign and international courts and arbitrations, including the European Court of Human Rights.

"In order to implement this function, we are creating new divisions, one of which will be deployed in Strasbourg. Undoubtedly, this will ensure even closer contacts with the Council of Europe and, taking into account the broad powers of the Russian prosecutor's office, will increase the efficiency of the execution of the orders of the European Court," Krasnov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Strasbourg St. Petersburg From Court

Recent Stories

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

32 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

53 minutes ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

1 hour ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

1 hour ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.