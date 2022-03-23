UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutor General's Office Withdraws From Int'l Association Of Prosecutors

March 23, 2022

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday its withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday its withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

"Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov sent a letter to Secretary-General of the International Association of Prosecutors Han Moraal about the withdrawal of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office from the IAP," the office said in a statement.

Full responsibility for the possible consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors lies with the leadership of the organization, the statement added.

