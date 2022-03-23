The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday its withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday its withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

"Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov sent a letter to Secretary-General of the International Association of Prosecutors Han Moraal about the withdrawal of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office from the IAP," the office said in a statement.

Full responsibility for the possible consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the International Association of Prosecutors lies with the leadership of the organization, the statement added.