MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian prosecutor Boris Loktionov has requested 24 years in jail for Ivan Safronov, a former aide to the director of Roscosmos and a journalist accused of treason, his lawyer Dmitry Katchev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The prosecutor asked to sentence Ivan to 24 years in a strict regime penal colony," the lawyer said.