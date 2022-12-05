UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutor Seeks 9 Years In Prison For Politician Yashin For Fake Info About Bucha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) A Russian prosecutor asked a district court of Moscow on Monday to sentence Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to nine years in prison on charges of spreading fake information about the alleged atrocities in the city of Bucha and the Russian armed forces, a court source told Sputnik.

"During the debate of the parties, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence Yashin Ilya Valeryevich to nine years of imprisonment to be served in a penal colony," the source said.

In addition, the prosecutor urged the court to ban Yashin from administering websites and other internet resources for four years after his release.

According to investigators, in April, during a live broadcast on YouTube, Yashin spread false information about the alleged killings of civilians by the Russian military in the city Bucha.

The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the politician "was reliably aware" that photographs and video materials on Bucha published by the Kiev regime were "a provocation."

In mid-July, Yashin was arrested. He does not plead guilty and considers the criminal prosecution to be politically motivated.

In early April, Western media distributed footage showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha. Kiev and the West accused the Russian armed forces of the killings. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, called the footage a staged provocation, as the images emerged several days after Russian troops left the area and Ukrainian forces entered the city following peace talks in Istanbul.

