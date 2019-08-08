UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Accuse Western NGO's Of Attempts To Fuel Protests In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:53 PM

Russian Prosecutors Accuse Western NGO's of Attempts to Fuel Protests in Russia

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained on Thursday its decision to declare three Western non-governmental organizations (NGO) undesirable in Russia saying they conducted propaganda with the goal of destabilizing the situation and escalating the protest movement in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained on Thursday its decision to declare three Western non-governmental organizations (NGO) undesirable in Russia saying they conducted propaganda with the goal of destabilizing the situation and escalating the protest movement in the country.

The office has recently designated the Atlantic Council, a US think tank, the Washington-based Free Russia Foundation, as well as the Canada-based Ukrainian World Congress as unwanted organizations that pose "a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation.

"

"These structures are conducting anti-Russian information propaganda campaigns, discrediting the country's leadership, instilling public opinion with ideas about the change of power, creating conditions for destabilizing the socio-political situation, and fueling protest moods," Artur Zavalunov, head of the legal department of the Prosecutor General's Office, said at a meeting in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Related Topics

Protest World Russia Parliament Tank Congress

Recent Stories

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Shorkot, Ahmed ..

3 minutes ago

Entry test for medical colleges to be held on Augu ..

3 minutes ago

Trump: not 'thrilled' with strong US dollar, hurts ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan claims fifth straight win in Asian U23 vo ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Jesus gets two-month international ban

10 minutes ago

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.