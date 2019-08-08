The Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained on Thursday its decision to declare three Western non-governmental organizations (NGO) undesirable in Russia saying they conducted propaganda with the goal of destabilizing the situation and escalating the protest movement in the country

The office has recently designated the Atlantic Council, a US think tank, the Washington-based Free Russia Foundation, as well as the Canada-based Ukrainian World Congress as unwanted organizations that pose "a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation.

"These structures are conducting anti-Russian information propaganda campaigns, discrediting the country's leadership, instilling public opinion with ideas about the change of power, creating conditions for destabilizing the socio-political situation, and fueling protest moods," Artur Zavalunov, head of the legal department of the Prosecutor General's Office, said at a meeting in the upper house of the Russian parliament.