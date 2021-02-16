Russian Prosecutors Ask Court to Fine Navalny $12,942 in Veteran Slander Case

A Russian prosecutor asked a district court in Moscow on Tuesday to slap opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a fine amounting to 950,000 rubles ($12,942) in the World War II veteran slander case, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A Russian prosecutor asked a district court in Moscow on Tuesday to slap opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a fine amounting to 950,000 rubles ($12,942) in the World War II veteran slander case, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom.

"I ask you to impose on Navalny a penalty of a 950,000 fine," prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova said.

The criminal case was launched over Navalny's strong-worded comments on the video, in which the veteran spoke in favor of constitutional amendments.