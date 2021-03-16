UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Ask Court To Reject Navalny's Complaint Against Investigators

A Russian prosecutor on Tuesday asked the court to reject opposition activist Alexey Navalny's complaint about the refusal of the Investigative Committee to conduct a procedural check over the situation with his alleged poisoning, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A Russian prosecutor on Tuesday asked the court to reject opposition activist Alexey Navalny's complaint about the refusal of the Investigative Committee to conduct a procedural check over the situation with his alleged poisoning, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a courtroom.

Vladlen Los, a lawyer working with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice), had previously filed a complaint with the court over the investigator's inaction.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, the investigator and the prosecutor said that this complaint must be denied since a pre-investigation inspection is being carried out regarding the appeal on Navalny's hospitalization.

Navalny was expected to take part in the hearing via videoconference from the detention facility in Pokrov, but he refused to take part in it.

According to the documents published on social networks by FBK lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi, Navalny's representative filed a complaint about the "investigator's inaction" in considering his application after Navalny was hospitalized. Navalny's representative, in particular, asked law enforcement authorities to open a criminal case into the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist.

Later in the day, the court ruled that the decision on Navalny's complaint would be announced on March 22.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. The activist was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

