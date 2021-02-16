Russian Prosecutors Ask to Find Navalny Guilty in Veteran Slander Case

Russian prosecutors ask the court on Tuesday to find opposition figure Alexey Navalny guilty of slander against a World War II veteran, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the courthouse in Moscow

"Instead of apologizing, the defendant kept insulting [veteran Ignat] Artemenko throughout the hearing," prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova said.

The prosecutors have not said what kind of penalty they intend to request.

The criminal case was launched after Navalny commented on the video, in which Artemenko spoke in favor of constitutional amendments. Navalny has refused to plead guilty.

Some of Navalny's recent hearings were attended by foreign diplomats, which drew the attention of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the court's press service, there are no foreign diplomats at Tuesday's hearing, although some foreign media are present.