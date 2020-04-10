Russian Prosecutors Call for Ban on Fake News About 'Coup' Disguised as COVID-19 Response

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office demanded that communications watchdog Roskomnadzor ban access to fake information published online about travel passes in Moscow and the Moscow Region during the ongoing quarantine and a "coup d'etat" carried out under the cover of the "coronavirus psychosis," according to the office's press release.

According to the prosecutors, there are videos on YouTube and VKontakte social network that claim that under the guise of the coronavirus response measures, a coup d'etat is taking place in Russia. According to those behind the videos, the pandemic is being hyped up by the authorities who aim at "sowing panic, introducing an electronic 'concentration camp' by assigning QR codes to citizens and then carrying out a coup d'etat.

" In addition, two other websites published fake information in the form of ads for individual passes and certificates for movement around the city of Moscow and the region during the quarantine.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia addressed Roskomnadzor asking it to take measures to limit access to the specified information, and in case of transferring similar materials to other internet resources, also restrict access to them," the office said in a press release.