UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Call For Jailed Actor's Release After Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Russian prosecutors call for jailed actor's release after campaign

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked for a jailed actor to be released pending his appeal, in an apparent climbdown following a high-profile campaign against his conviction over an opposition rally

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked for a jailed actor to be released pending his appeal, in an apparent climbdown following a high-profile campaign against his conviction over an opposition rally.

Actor Pavel Ustinov, 23, was this week sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for violence against police at an opposition protest, despite his insistence he was simply a bystander.

The conviction sparked a solidarity campaign, with supporters from film stars to priests, and saw hundreds of people demonstrate outside President Vladimir Putin's administration on Wednesday.

A Moscow court will consider the prosecutors' office request to release Ustinov at midday on Friday, the actor's lawyer told the Interfax news agency.

The apparent backtrack comes after a harsh crackdown on the protests that has seen six people sentenced to jail terms and thousands of participants briefly detained.

Ustinov's case caused particular controversy because the court refused to consider video footage that showed police in an apparently unprovoked attack on the actor.

The footage showed officers in full riot gear lunging at Ustinov -- who was standing with a phone in his hand near a metro station -- and beating him with batons.

Prosecutors said he resisted arrest, causing a policeman to sprain his shoulder.

The solidarity drive echoes a campaign for the release of journalist Ivan Golunov this year, who was arrested on trumped-up drugs charges, apparently because of his investigative work.

The journalist was freed after support from public figures and top newspapers.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Moscow this summer after authorities refused to allow opposition candidates to stand for the city parliament in September 8 elections.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Film And Movies Moscow Russia Drugs Parliament Jail Metro Vladimir Putin September From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to survivors of Houthis ar ..

1 minute ago

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

16 minutes ago

AC approves Khurshid Shah's 2-day transit remand i ..

1 minute ago

Opposition protests against non-issuance of MNAs' ..

1 minute ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

20 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent refuel to Hadramaut power stat ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.