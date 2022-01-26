UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutors Declare Polish NGO WOT Foundation's Activities Undesirable In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has labeled Poland's non-governmental organization WOT Foundation as an undesirable one.

"After studying the received materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made a decision to declare activities of foreign non-governmental organization WOT Foundation .

.. the Republic of Poland, as undesirable in Russia," the office said in a statement.

The activities of this organization pose a threat to Russia's security, the prosecutors specified.

The information was submitted to the Russian Ministry of Justice.

