Russian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises and the Ron Hubbard library as undesirable organizations.

"After studying the obtained materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made ...

a decision to declare activities of the following foreign non-governmental organizations undesirable in Russia: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int. (the United States); and Church of Spiritual Technology, CST, also known as L. Ron Hubbard Library (the US)," the office said in a statement.

The activities of these religious corporations pose a threat to Russia's security, the prosecutors specified.

The information was submitted to the Russian Ministry of Justice.