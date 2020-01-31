Russian Prosecutors Demand Khachaturian Sisters Case Changed to Necessary Defense - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General has asked the investigators to reclassify the case of Khachaturian sisters as necessary defense rather than murder and to open an additional investigation, the girls' lawyer told Sputnik.

The three sisters attacked their father on July 2018 in their apartment in Moscow.

The investigators later discovered that the daughters had suffered physical and psychological abuse from their father. The case became subject to intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia.

"There was a decision to return the criminal case for an additional preliminary investigation. The deputy prosecutor general remarked that it was necessary to reclassify the actions of the sisters because it appeared to be necessary defense," Alexey Liptser said.