Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies Association As 'Unwanted'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:19 PM

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General designated the Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe as an "unwanted" organization, the prosecutors' press service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General designated the Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe as an "unwanted" organization, the prosecutors' press service said Wednesday.

"After studying the materials it had received, the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General decided to designate the Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe (France) as unwanted foreign non-governmental organization," the press service said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the activities of the organization pose a threat to "the core of Russia's constitution and security."

More Stories From World

