(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had recognized the activities of Norway's Human Rights House Foundation and its foreign NGOs as undesirable in the country.

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, a decision was made to recognize the international organization Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF, 'Human Rights House Foundation'), Norway, as well as members of the international network of the so-called Human Rights Houses created by HRHF (foreign non-governmental organizations) as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the office said in a statement.