Open Menu

Russian Prosecutors Label Activities Of Norway's Human Rights House Foundation Undesirable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russian Prosecutors Label Activities of Norway's Human Rights House Foundation Undesirable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had recognized the activities of Norway's Human Rights House Foundation and its foreign NGOs as undesirable in the country.

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, a decision was made to recognize the international organization Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF, 'Human Rights House Foundation'), Norway, as well as members of the international network of the so-called Human Rights Houses created by HRHF (foreign non-governmental organizations) as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Norway

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

33 seconds ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

7 minutes ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

16 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

34 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

1 hour ago
vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

1 hour ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

3 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago

More Stories From World