Russian Prosecutors Label Belgian Int'l Partnership For Human Rights NGO As Undesirable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:48 PM

Russian Prosecutors Label Belgian Int'l Partnership for Human Rights NGO as Undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled Brussels-headquartered NGO International Partnership for Human Rights as undesirable in Russia, since it allegedly jeopardizes security and constitutional order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled Brussels-headquartered NGO International Partnership for Human Rights as undesirable in Russia, since it allegedly jeopardizes security and constitutional order.

"After studying submitted materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made a decision to recognize activities of international NGO International Partnership for Human Rights, the Kingdom of Belgium, ... as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

According to the prosecutors, the NGO's activities pose a threat to Russia's security and constitutional order.

