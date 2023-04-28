MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it recognizes the activities of Poland's NGO Congress of People's Deputies as undesirable in Russia.

"The activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Congress of People's Deputies (Kongres Deputowanych Ludowych) established in 2022 in Poland are recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the statement said.

According to the Russian authority, the activities of the organization pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of Russia, and the goals of the organization are a violent coup in the country.