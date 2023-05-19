Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of Greenpeace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it recognizes the activities of Greenpeace as undesirable in the country.

"Based on the study of the received materials, it was established that the activities of the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Stichting Greenpeace Council) (Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Foundation, GREENPEACE) (the Netherlands) (hereinafter referred to as the Foundation, Greenpeace) poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of Russia," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General's office, the activities of the organization are aimed at undermining Russia's economic foundations.

"Often the work of Greenpeace is connected with the obstruction of the implementation of Russian state programs via the organization of information campaigns and mass public actions unsanctioned by authorities in order to form a negative public opinion and prevent the implementation of infrastructure and energy projects beneficial to the country," the statement read.

Greenpeace finances the activities of Russian organizations considered as foreign agents, demands changes in Russian legislation to the detriment of the interests of our society and citizens, the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

"The fund's efforts are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation and an attempt to change power in the country unconstitutionally," the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office decision was sent to the Russian Justice Ministry for inclusion in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are considered undesirable on the territory of Russia.