Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities Of US NGO The Altai Project

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it recognizes the activities of the US NGO The Altai Project as undesirable in the country for sabotaging the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it recognizes the activities of the US NGO The Altai Project as undesirable in the country for sabotaging the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline project.

"Based on the study of the received materials, it was established that the activities of the international non-governmental organization The Altai Project (the USA) are undesirable in Russia," the statement said.

Jennifer Castner is the head of The Altai Project organization, according to the statement.

"The organization's key work is sabotaging the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline," the statement said.

The Altai Project deals economic damage to Russia, acts in the interests of foreign enterprises, and deliberately tries to limit the competitiveness of Russian companies, the Prosecutor General's Office concluded.

