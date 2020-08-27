Russian Prosecutors Launch Pre-Trial Probe Over Navalny's Hospitalization In Omsk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Transport police prosecutors in the West-Siberian region launched a pre-trial probe over the hospitalization of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the city of Omsk, the agency's press service said Thursday.
The prosecutors began the investigation on August 20, the press service said.