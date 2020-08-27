UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Launch Pre-Trial Probe Over Navalny's Hospitalization In Omsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:49 PM

Russian Prosecutors Launch Pre-Trial Probe Over Navalny's Hospitalization in Omsk

Transport police prosecutors in the West-Siberian region launched a pre-trial probe over the hospitalization of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the city of Omsk, the agency's press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Transport police prosecutors in the West-Siberian region launched a pre-trial probe over the hospitalization of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the city of Omsk, the agency's press service said Thursday.

The prosecutors began the investigation on August 20, the press service said.

Related Topics

Police Omsk August Opposition

Recent Stories

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

3 minutes ago

Life comes to standstill as heavy rains continue t ..

23 minutes ago

458 cops to perform duties on 9th Muharram to mana ..

34 seconds ago

French Defense Minister Arrives in Iraq for Talks ..

36 seconds ago

Air Chief inaugurates Centre of Artificial Intelli ..

37 seconds ago

Nanbai Association Hazara calls off strike after i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.