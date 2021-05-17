UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Jet Fuel Leak On Taymyr Peninsula

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

The Russian prosecutor's office is investigating a jet fuel spill on the territory of the Taimyr Fuel Company, a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, in Krasnoyarsk Region's city of Dudinka

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Russian prosecutor's office is investigating a jet fuel spill on the territory of the Taimyr Fuel Company, a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, in Krasnoyarsk Region's city of Dudinka.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that about 200 liters of jet fuel had been spilled at the site. According to Norilsk Nickel, however, it was 20 liters.

The Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service told Sputnik that the incident was caused by rust in the container.

According to the press service, at the time of the leak detection, the tank contained 12,200 tonnes of jet fuel. At the moment, fuel is being pumped into other tanks.

The prosecutor's office launched the investigation due to possible damage to the environment and threat in the city of Dudinka.

