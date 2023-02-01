Russian Prosecutors List Lithuanian NGO Free Russia Forum as Unwanted Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday that it had added Lithuanian non-governmental organization Free Russia Forum to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received, it was established that the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Free Russia Forum (Lithuania) pose a threat to the constitutional order and security of Russia. The General Prosecutor's Office of Russia decided to recognize the activities of the Lithuanian organization as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the authority said in a statement.

The forum was established by Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a political activist, in March 2016.