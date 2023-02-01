UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutors List Lithuanian NGO Free Russia Forum As Unwanted Organization

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russian Prosecutors List Lithuanian NGO Free Russia Forum as Unwanted Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday that it had added Lithuanian non-governmental organization Free Russia Forum to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the study of the materials received, it was established that the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Free Russia Forum (Lithuania) pose a threat to the constitutional order and security of Russia. The General Prosecutor's Office of Russia decided to recognize the activities of the Lithuanian organization as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the authority said in a statement.

The forum was established by Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a political activist, in March 2016.

Related Topics

World Russia Lithuania March 2016

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

36 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

41 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

50 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

56 minutes ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

58 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.