Russian Prosecutors Order Blocking Websites With Calls for Jan 23 Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office requested restriction of access to websites posting calls for taking part in the unauthorized rallies scheduled for Saturday.

"A request was submitted to the Federal service for supervision in communications, information technology and mass communications to restrict access to the unlawful information.

People calling for illegal actions were warned of inadmissibility of violating the law," the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers were instructed to prevent violations and hold perpetrators administratively liable.