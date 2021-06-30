UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Recognize Activities Of 4 European NGOs As Undesirable

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

Russian Prosecutors Recognize Activities of 4 European NGOs as Undesirable

The Russian General Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday recognized the activities of four European NGOs, including the Khodorkovsky Foundation, as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Russian General Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday recognized the activities of four European NGOs, including the Khodorkovsky Foundation, as undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of studying the received materials on June 30, 2021, the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia made a decision to recognize the activities of foreign non-governmental organizations as undesirable in the territory of Russia, including the Future of Russia Foundation, the United Kingdom, European Choice, France, The Khodorkovsky Foundation, the United Kingdom and the Oxford Russia Fund, the United Kingdom," the office said in a statement.

The office said that the activities of the NGOs pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia.

